A new partnership will help make this year’s Steamboat Days bigger and better. The Steamboat Days Festival Association has announced that they will be joining forces with Hurry Back Productions (HBP). Their sponsorship will allow the organization to bring more entertainment for the young and old alike to Winona’s annual communitywide celebration.
Hurry Back Productions exists to provide performing arts, cultural, and educational programming in Winona and Southeast Minnesota. HBP's Mike Slaggie said the partnership is a perfect fit with the goals of his company.
Hurry Back’s Highway 61 Concert Series brings several well-known performers to Winona, and with those connections, two national touring acts will appear in the Entertainment Garden this year. Ladies of the Eighties, a musical tribute to the women who dominated the charts in the 1980s, will open Steamboat Days on Wednesday night, June 14. Closing out the festival on Saturday evening is Arch Allies. They are America’s premier tribute band and feature music from Bon Jovi, Queen, REO, Styx, Joan Jett, and more.
As always, the Johnny Holm Band will be taking the stage on Thursday night, and last year’s Friday night sensation, Slamabama returns.
Steamboat Days President Jeremy Graves noted that with the support of Hurry Back Productions, the festival is working on bringing in more family entertainment events, including a circus.
Winona Steamboat Days will be June 14-18 and includes the Goldstar Amusements carnival, parades, and fireworks. Look for updates at www.winonasteamboatdays.com.
For more information, contact Jeremy Graves at 507-429-9824 or Mike Slaggie at 507-474-3007.
