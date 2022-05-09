The Winona Steamboat Days Committee gathered Wednesday morning at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Winona to surprise the Steamboat Days button designer following the school’s World Day of Prayer Service. This year’s design winner is Arilah House, daughter of Angela House and Greg Salzer and Todd Tollefsfud. Arilah is in the seventh grade at St. Martin’s Lutheran School.
Steamboat Days buttons will be available for sale beginning Friday, May 20, at Kwik Trip stores, Sinclair stations, Hy-Vee, Midtown Foods and Bronk’s Gardens. Buttons are $5 each and will be at these locations for sale through Steamboat Days. Button sales help support events that are free to attend. This year’s features include the All Start Stunt Dog Shows and Mega Jump BMX Bike Show as well as the Grande Parade and Fireworks.
Winona Steamboat Days is June 15-19, 2022. For information and updates go to WinonaSteamboatDays.com or the Steamboat Days Facebook page.
