The Winona Steamboat Days Committee gathered on Tuesday, April 11, at Bluffview Montessori School in Winona to surprise the Steamboat Days button designer during a school assembly. This year’s design winner is Morwyn Johnson, daughter of Mark and Jennifer. Morwyn is a seventh grade student at Bluffview.
Mark Johnson was excited that Morwyn had won the contest but was not totally surprised, since designing things is her passion: “She especially likes to design houses and works on her drawings for hours.”
Steamboat Days buttons will be available for sale beginning on Friday, May 26, at Kwik Trip stores, Sinclair stations, HyVee, Midtown Foods, and Bronk’s Gardens. Buttons are $5 each and will be at these locations for sale through Steamboat Days. Button sales help support events that are free to attend, such as the Grande Parade and fireworks.
The second place designer is Carlos Serna Pasillas, and the third place designer is Katrina Loos. Both are students at Winona Senior High School.
Winona Steamboat Days is June 14-18, 2023. For information and updates go to WinonaSteamboatDays.com webpage or its Facebook page.
