Steamboat Days celebrates Captain and Mate, Kiddie Parade

Lilly Wangen, daughter of Tanner and Callie, was chosen as Captain of the 2022 Steamboat Days, and Lincoln Rivers, son of Danny and Missy, was chosen as First Mate after the Kiddie Parade Friday June 17 at Winona’s Lake Park.
Steamboat Days Harbormaster Fred Benning, along with Button Design winner Arilah House, drew their names from the five finalist couples.Lilly and Lincoln will ride on the Steamboat Days Float with Miss Winona, the Button Design winner and the Harbormaster in the Steamboat Days Grande Parade Sunday, June 19.The first place winner of the Kiddie Parade Float Contest was Winona Catholic Vacation Bible School. Their float had a jungle theme and promoted their vacation Bible school in August. Placing second was Rollingstone Community School “Blasting Off,” and placing third was Steeeeeeeeeamboating A-coming!” created by the Ben Paulie family. The first place float earned a spot in the Grand Parade.A big thank you to the Kiddie Parade sponsor Winona Eagles Club and Steamboat Days Captain and Mate sponsors, including Quality Vac and Sew, MacDonald’s, Penguin Zesto and the Steamboat Days Committee.The Grande Parade starts at 12:01 p.m. at St Charles Street and goes west on Broadway to Center Street. For more information on Steamboat Days events go to www.winonasteamboatdays.com.
