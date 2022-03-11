The Winona Steamboat Days Association will host a fish fry on Friday, March 25, at the Eagles Club, 210 East Fourth Street, Winona from 4:30-7 p.m. Dinner includes batter or broiled cod, baked potato or fries, coleslaw, bun and coffee. Tickets are $13 and available in advance from Steamboat Days Committee members and at the door. Proceeds from the fish fry go towards free events such as this year’s new feature event, the “All Star Stunt Dogs.”
The 75th Annual Winona Steamboat Days is June 15-19, 2022. Sign up for updates on Steamboat Days events at WinonaSteamboatDays.com.
