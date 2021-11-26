After each Winona Steamboat Days, the committee sets aside dollars to donate back in to the Winona Community.
Recently they made a check presentation of $2,000 to the Winona Lions Club for the Lions Club Pavilion Project. The Pavilion will be located in the Lake Park Band Shell area on the north side of Every Child's Dream playground. If you would also like to donate to this fantastic project please send your contribution to Every Child's Dream, 111 West Fourth Street, Winona, MN, 55987, attn: Jack Krage.
The Steamboat Days committee also donated $1,000 to the city of Winona Street Department to build street barricades. Maynard Johnson, Steamboat Days president 2021 noted, “We did not have enough barricades to properly block street for safety during our last Steamboat Days and noticed that other events downtown also needed more than the city had in their inventory. This donation will add 40 new barricades.”
