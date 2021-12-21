SBD 10 Days donation

Jeremy Graves (center left), Winona Steamboat Days president, presents a check for $1,000 to Dave Pierret (center right), 10 Days of Giving co-chair. Also pictured from left are Fred Benning, Meghan Manor, Mollie Brink, and Maynard Johnson.

After each Steamboat Days the Winona Steamboat Days committee sets aside dollars to donate back in to the Winona community.  

Recently they made a check presentation of $1,000 to the 10 Days of Giving sponsored by Merchants Bank to benefit the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf.     You can still donate to the food shelf at www.winonavs.org/donate/ 

Mark your calendar for the 75th Annual Winona Steamboat Days celebration June 15-19, 2022. Get updates at www.WinonaSteamboatDays.com. 