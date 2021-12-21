After each Steamboat Days the Winona Steamboat Days committee sets aside dollars to donate back in to the Winona community.
Recently they made a check presentation of $1,000 to the 10 Days of Giving sponsored by Merchants Bank to benefit the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf. You can still donate to the food shelf at www.winonavs.org/donate/
Mark your calendar for the 75th Annual Winona Steamboat Days celebration June 15-19, 2022. Get updates at www.WinonaSteamboatDays.com.
