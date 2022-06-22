The Grand Parade for the 75th annual Steamboat Days was held on Sunday. The winners in the category were:

 

Units 

Best of Parade — Owatonna High School Marching Band 

Most Entertaining — Little Warriors Drum Corp 

 

Visiting Royalty 

First place — OktoberFest 

Second place — Goodview Days  

Third place — Houston Hoedown Days 

Fourth place — Ettrick Lions Royalty   

 Musical (non-high school)

First place — Little Warriors Drum Corp 

Second place — Mabel Calliope  

 

Motorized Units 

First place — Rochester Shrine Cycles  

 

Horse and Animal Unit 

First place — Still Brooks Clydesdales  

 

Novelty Unit

First place — Mabel Calliope 

Second place — BMX Mega Jump 

Third place — Winona State Warriors Cheer Team

Fourth place — Warrior Jr. & Sr. Baton Corps

 

Clown Club 

First place — Zor Fire House Jesters 

Second place — Winona Clown Club 

  

Commercial Units

First place — Little Caesar’s Pizza  

Second place — The Horse Guys

Third place — Borkowski Towing and Salvage    

 

High School Bands

Best Color Guard — Owatonna High School

Best Percussion — Owatonna High School

Best Winds — Owatonna High School

First place — Owatonna High School

Second place — Worthington High School

Third place — St. Peter High School

Fourth place — Onalaska High School

 

Thank you to everyone that attended the Steamboat Days Parade! The 76th annual Winona Steamboat Days will be held June 14-18, 2023. Keep up to date at WinonaSteamboatDays.com.