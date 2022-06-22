The Grand Parade for the 75th annual Steamboat Days was held on Sunday. The winners in the category were:
Units
Best of Parade — Owatonna High School Marching Band
Most Entertaining — Little Warriors Drum Corp
Visiting Royalty
First place — OktoberFest
Second place — Goodview Days
Third place — Houston Hoedown Days
Fourth place — Ettrick Lions Royalty
Musical (non-high school)
First place — Little Warriors Drum Corp
Second place — Mabel Calliope
Motorized Units
First place — Rochester Shrine Cycles
Horse and Animal Unit
First place — Still Brooks Clydesdales
Novelty Unit
First place — Mabel Calliope
Second place — BMX Mega Jump
Third place — Winona State Warriors Cheer Team
Fourth place — Warrior Jr. & Sr. Baton Corps
Clown Club
First place — Zor Fire House Jesters
Second place — Winona Clown Club
Commercial Units
First place — Little Caesar’s Pizza
Second place — The Horse Guys
Third place — Borkowski Towing and Salvage
High School Bands
Best Color Guard — Owatonna High School
Best Percussion — Owatonna High School
Best Winds — Owatonna High School
First place — Owatonna High School
Second place — Worthington High School
Third place — St. Peter High School
Fourth place — Onalaska High School
Thank you to everyone that attended the Steamboat Days Parade! The 76th annual Winona Steamboat Days will be held June 14-18, 2023. Keep up to date at WinonaSteamboatDays.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.