No one successfully named the five people in last month’s Steamboat Days History Contest, so this month we will increase the prize to $100 for the person who names the most people correctly in this photo. Last month the Catfish Jack crew members were: Chuck Poppe, Gary Ewings, Fred Benning, George Cipov and Don Haedtke.
Mail your entry — with your guess, your name, address, and phone number — to the Winona Steamboat Days Committee, PO Box 745, Winona, MN 55987. The deadline for entries is March 31. In the event of a tie, a random drawing will select the winner. Keep reading the Winona Post for next month’s contest.
This summer Steamboat Days is celebrating its 75th anniversary on June 15-19, 2022. Learn more at www.winonasteamboatdays.com and www.facebook.com/WinonaSteamboatDays.
