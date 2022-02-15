Can you name the members of the Catfish Jack Crew in the picture above? Take your best guess in the monthly Steamboat Days History Contest and you could win $50.
Mail your entry — with your guess, your name, address, and phone number — to the Winona Steamboat Days Committee, PO Box 745, Winona, MN 55987. The deadline for entries is Feb. 28. The person who can name the most crew members will receive $50, courtesy of the Winona Steamboat Days Committee. In the event of a tie, a random drawing will select the winner. Keep reading the Winona Post for next month’s contest.
This summer Steamboat Days is celebrating its 75th anniversary on June 15-19, 2022. Learn more at www.winonasteamboatdays.com and www.facebook.com/WinonaSteamboatDays.
