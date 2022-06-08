It’s back! After a two-year break, the Kid Power Pedal Pull is back for the 75th annual Winona Steamboat Days Wednesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. on Second and Lafayette streets. Pedal Pulling is great family entertainment, teaches sportsmanship and is just good clean fun.
Kids ages 4 through 11 compete against kids from their own age group. This pull is state sanctioned to qualify the top two in each age group to participate in the State Pedal Tractor Pull held in September — location to be announced. Each child will receive a participation ribbon for their efforts in the pedal pull. Signup is at the event at 6 p.m.
The Kid Pedal Pull is a free Steamboat Days event.
Kid Power Pedal Pull is the largest pedal tractor pull company. For a complete schedule of events where you can find and participate in a Kid Power Pedal Pull go to www.kidpowerpedalpulls.com.
Other great events for kids include Kids Fishing Contest on Thursday, June 16, and Kiddie Parade and Children’s Concert with Bob and the Beachcombers sponsored by WNB Financial in Lake Park on Friday, All Star Stunt Dog Shows and Mega Jump BMX Bike Shows. For a complete list of events and times go to www.winonasteamboatdays.com.
