The 75th Annual Steamboat Days Kids Fishing Contest for kids up to 14 years of age will be held Thursday, June 16, at East Lake Winona near the Jaycee’s Pavilion. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Fishing is from 10 a.m. to noon. Worms will be provided. Fishing tackle will be provided by the Winona Eagles Club for those that need it. Participants must fish in East Lake Winona between Hamilton and Franklin streets. Final weigh-in is at noon.
This Steamboat Days event is generously sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union, Eagles Club, and McDonald’s.
Other great events for kids include the Kid Power Pedal Pull, Kiddie Parade and Children’s Concert with Bob and the Beachcombers sponsored by WNB Financial in Lake Park on Friday, All Star Stunt Dog Shows and Mega Jump BMX Bike Shows. For a complete list of events and times go to www.winonasteamboatdays.com. Steamboat Days is June 15-19, 2022.
