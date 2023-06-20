The Steamboat Days Kids Fishing Contest was held Thursday, June 15, at Lake Winona. The winners in each age group are listed below. The Grand Prize winner was Arrow Grenier at 2 lbs. 09 oz.
Ages 3-6
First place — Robbie Blaskowski
Second place — Calia Melnar
Third place — Mosiah Dingfelder
Ages 7-10
First place — Arrow Grenier
Second place — Zander Daleinen
Third place — Monte Grenier
Ages 11-14
First place — Isaiah Rupprecht
Second place — Gavin Brower
Third place — Elijah Hunt
