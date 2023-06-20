The Steamboat Days Kids Fishing Contest was held Thursday, June 15, at Lake Winona. The winners in each age group are listed below. The Grand Prize winner was Arrow Grenier at 2 lbs. 09 oz.  

 

Ages 3-6 

First place —  Robbie Blaskowski 

Second place —  Calia Melnar 

Third place —  Mosiah Dingfelder 

 

Ages 7-10 

First place —  Arrow Grenier 

Second place —  Zander Daleinen 

Third place —  Monte Grenier 

 

Ages 11-14 

First place —  Isaiah Rupprecht 

Second place —  Gavin Brower 

Third place —  Elijah Hunt 

 

 