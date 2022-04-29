There’s a new beer in town. In recognition of Steamboat Day’s 75th anniversary, Steamboat Lager will be available for a limited time in Winona. Event organizers have worked with Hop & Barrel Brewing Company of Spring Valley, Minn., and Hudson, Wis., to select one of their most popular offerings. Steamboat Days board member Michael Mohan said it’s “a helles lager, a clean, crisp refreshing pale lager.”
The beer was unveiled in a ceremony on April 29 at Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, with Winona Mayor Scott Sherman enjoying the first sip.
Steamboat Lager is available at Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, as well as several on-sale locations, including the Eagles Club and Sliced. You can stock up now through the June 15-19 Steamboat Days celebration, or until supplies are gone.
You can also sample several varieties from Hop & Barrel at the Sip & Celebrate wine and beer tasting event and silent auction the evening of May 7 at the Winona American Legion. Tickets are available at Hy-Vee, and you can find additional information at winonasteamboatdays.com.
