Units
Best of Parade — U.S. Navy Band
Most Entertaining — Little Warriors Drum Corp
Visiting Royalty
First place — OktoberFest
Second place — Goodview Days
Third place — La Crescent Applefest
Fourth place — Houston Hoedown Days
Fifth place — Lewiston Heartland Days
Drum Line
First place — Tin Cups Drum Line, St. Cloud, Minn.
Second place — Minnesota Vikings Skol Drum Line
Motorized Units
First place — Daddyo’s Trikes Shriner Unit, Rochester, Minn.
Horse and Animal Unit
First place — Still Brooks Clydesdales, Wonewoc, Wis.
Novelty Unit
First place — Winona State Warriors Cheer Team
Second place — Jr. and Sr. Warriors Performing Arts
Third place — ATM Gymnastics, Winona
Fourth place — Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days Calliope
Fifth place — La Hacienda Dancers, Independence, Wis.
Clown Club
First place — Zor Fire House Jesters
Commercial Units
First place — Hose Guys
Second place — Peerless Chain
Third place — Borkowski Towing and Salvage
Thank you to everyone who attended the Steamboat Days Parade and to all our generous sponsors that help to bring you a fantastic parade to enjoy. The 77th Annual Winona Steamboat Days will be held from June 12-16, 2024. Keep up-to-date at WinonaSteamboatDays.com.
