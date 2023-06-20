Units

Best of Parade — U.S. Navy Band 

Most Entertaining — Little Warriors Drum Corp 

 

Visiting Royalty 

First place — OktoberFest 

Second place — Goodview Days  

Third place — La Crescent Applefest 

Fourth place — Houston Hoedown Days 

Fifth place — Lewiston Heartland Days    

 

Drum Line

First place — Tin Cups Drum Line, St. Cloud, Minn. 

Second place — Minnesota Vikings Skol Drum Line 

 

Motorized Units 

First place — Daddyo’s Trikes Shriner Unit, Rochester, Minn.  

 

Horse and Animal Unit 

First place — Still Brooks Clydesdales, Wonewoc, Wis.

 

Novelty Unit 

First place — Winona State Warriors Cheer Team

Second place — Jr. and Sr. Warriors Performing Arts 

Third place — ATM Gymnastics, Winona

Fourth place — Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days Calliope

Fifth place — La Hacienda Dancers, Independence, Wis.

           

Clown Club 

First place — Zor Fire House Jesters 

  

Commercial Units 

First place — Hose Guys   

Second place — Peerless Chain

Third place — Borkowski Towing and Salvage    

 

Thank you to everyone who attended the Steamboat Days Parade and to all our generous sponsors that help to bring you a fantastic parade to enjoy. The 77th Annual Winona Steamboat Days will be held from June 12-16, 2024. Keep up-to-date at WinonaSteamboatDays.com.