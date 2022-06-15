The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Committee is proud to announce that the Military Grand Marshals for the 2022 Grande Parade are Lefty Lee, representing the American Legion, and Gordy Nelson, representing the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Lefty Lee entered the Army during World War II in July of 1942 and served until his honorable discharge in September of 1945 with the rank of platoon sergeant. While in the service he served in the Pacific, Guatemala, Bougainville, Guam and Iwo Jima. After his service he joined the Postal Service. While working as a postman, he took courses at WSU and earned his teaching degree. He retired from the Winona Post Office in 1979 to embark on his next career as an economics teacher in the Winona school district. He retired from teaching in 1994. Lefty is widowed and has four children: Michael, Steve, Patricia and Teresa. Lefty is a member of the Winona American Legion Post 9.
Gordon “Gordy” Nelson served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from August 1968 to August 1970. While in service he was a medic in the infantry company. After his service he joined the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 2004. He has three children: Jessica, Jenny and Nate. He is a member of the Winona VFW 1287 and the Winona chapter of the Military Purple Heart.
The Winona Steamboat Days Grande Parade is Sunday, June 19. Also featured in the 75th annual parade is Grand Marshall Miss America Emma Broyles. The parade is packed with great entrainment including the U.S. Marine Corp Band from New Orleans, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, 34th Infantry Red Bull Army Band, area community royalty and several awesome high school bands. The special guest high school band is the Pulaski (Wis.) High School Red Raiders Band that has performed in the Rose Bowl Parade.
Grande Parade kicks off at 12:01 p.m. The Parade starts on East Broadway at the St. Charles Street intersection and goes east to Center Street. For a complete list of Steamboat Days events and activities go to www.winonasteamboatdays.com.
