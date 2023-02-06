The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Committee is seeking nominations for
Steamboat Days Harbormaster 2023. This person will preside over the 76th Annual Steamboat Days from June 14-18. Do you know someone who is a wonderful Winona community volunteer? Someone who has given their time, talent, and heart to make Winona a better place? Please nominate this person for Steamboat Days Harbormaster 2023.
To make a nomination, please send your reference for this person, including
their name, contact information, and resume of community service, including any volunteer groups that they belong to, church, employer, and/or examples of their commitment to Winona. You must include your contact information; however, your name can remain anonymous.
The Winona Steamboat Days Harbormaster will be honored during Steamboat Days. The Harbormaster will also participate in the Kiddie Parade and the Grand Parade along with other official duties.
Please send your nomination by Friday, March 3, to: Attention Harbormaster
Committee, sbdboard@winonasteamboatdays.com, or by mail to Winona Steamboat Days, P.O. Box 745, Winona, MN 55987.
Steamboat Days 2023 is June 14-18. Check the Steamboat Days website for events, updates, and schedules, and sign up for event notifications at www.WinonaSteamboatDays.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.