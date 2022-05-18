Winona Steamboat Days Festival is seeking candidates for the Captain and First Mate Contest to be held in conjunction with the Winona Park Rec Kiddie Parade on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Qualifications for contestants are as follows:
Each child must be between the ages of 4 and 7 on or before June 1, 2022.
Each entry must be for two children.
Each child must be a resident of the city of Winona. Surrounding areas are ineligible.
Previous captain and mate winners are not eligible.
Children must be available for Steamboat Days Kiddie Parade on Friday, June 17, in the morning and the Grand Parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Go to winonasteamboatdays.com to register or send the following information including the children’s name, age, address and parents’ contact information including phone and email address to: sbdboard@winonasteamboatdays.com or Attn: Captain and First Mate Contest, Steamboat Days, PO Box 745, Winona, MN 55987.
All entries must be postmarked no later than May 27 or emailed by June 3, 2022. There will be five finalist crew teams drawn from the entries received. The five finalist couples will be notified by Friday, June 10, 2022.
The 75th annual Steamboat Days is June 15-19, 2022.
