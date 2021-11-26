Jeremy Graves, Steamboat Days president 2022, presents Maynard Johnson, Steamboat Days president 2020 and 2021, with a Plaque of Appreciation for his dedication to Steamboat Days through the summer of 2020 and creating safe and fun events for the 2021 Steamboat Days.
At the September Winona Steamboat Days meeting the committee selected Jeremy Graves as president for their 75th Annual Event June 15-19, 2022. Maynard Johnson served as the president for the 2020 and 2021 celebrations.
