Winona Steamboat Days Harbormasters will host “Sip and Celebrate,” an evening of wine and beer tasting with live and silent auctions, on Saturday, May 6, from 7-9 p.m. at the Winona American Legion.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Hy-Vee service counter or at La Boutique in downtown Winona. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Winona Area Humane Society and Winona Steamboat Days’ free events, such as the Torres Circus.
The silent auction will have 30 gift baskets valued at $50 or more. Baskets are filled with a variety of certificates to local restaurants, entertainment and family fun, wine, garden tools, and so much more. Featured items in the live auction include a Spiderman Kid Ride-on GT Coupe, donated by Dave Jensen Farmers Insurance, painted Voyageur Heritage Canoe Paddles, donated by Sanborn Canoe, an outdoor Mixx Table, donated by Anova with a retail value of $2500, a handmade, oak side table from Al Mulyck, and a Twins logo bat from Pill Box.
Go to WinonaSteamboatDays.com to sign up for updates on the May 6 “Sip and Celebrate” wine and beer tasting with live and silent auction and other events for the 76th Annual Winona Steamboat Days 2023. Get your tickets today!
