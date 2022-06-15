Winona’s 75th annual Steamboat Days will feature performances from The All-Star Stunt Dogs and Mega Jump Action Sports. These events are fun entertainment for the entire family.
The All-Star Stunt Dog shows are Thursday, June 16, Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day. Stunt Dog Productions leads the way in Frisbee dog and trick dog entertainment with a one-of-a-kind interactive live show that captivates audiences of all ages. Since 1999 creator and executive producer Chris Perondi has entertained millions. Offering the world’s first and original “Stunt Dog Show”. If it’s not brought to you by Stunt Dog Productions, it’s not a “Stunt Dog Show.” Many have tried to imitate, but none can duplicate!
The Mega Jump Action Sports Experience is a jaw-dropping action sports stunt show designed to leave you speechless. They will be in the Grande Parade, Sunday, June 19, followed by their MEGA Jump BMX bike shows at Levee Park at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Stay after the fireworks; there could be an encore performance. They have the largest portable jumps in the industry, giving their riders the airtime they need to attempt the most dangerous tricks at perilous heights that you won’t see anywhere else. So prepare to be amazed!
Information for this article was taken from the All-Star Stunt Dog (stuntdogshow.com/contact.html) and Mega Jump Action Sports (megajumpshow.com/our-story/) websites.
