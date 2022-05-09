Photo courtesy of the Winona County Historical Society
The Minnesota State Centennial float, sponsored by the H. Choate & Company, appeared in the Steamboat Days Parade on July 17, 1958, with Miss Minnesota Centennial Queen Diane Albers seated on the throne with her attendants toward the front.
This summer Steamboat Days is celebrating its 75th anniversary on June 15-19, 2022. Learn more at www.winonasteamboatdays.com and www.facebook.com/WinonaSteamboatDays.
