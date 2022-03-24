Photo courtesy of the Winona County Historical Society
Miss Silver Blades, Winona's own Barbara Tushner (right), appeared on the St. Paul Winter Carnival float as Miss Snowflake in the July 12, 1952, Steamboat Days parade. Riding on the float were Joan Wonderlich (left) and Judy Peplinski.
This summer Steamboat Days is celebrating its 75th anniversary on June 15-19, 2022. Learn more at www.winonasteamboatdays.com and www.facebook.com/WinonaSteamboatDays.
