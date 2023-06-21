A team of friends has followed the Steamboat Days Treasure for several years. If memory serve them right, this is their third win. The group includes Matt, Karla, and Rick Hovey, Dave Kuklinski, Steve Roberts, and John Glowcheski. This year, the clues on KG 95.3FM lead them to the final location of the Steamboat Days Treasure at Woodlawn Cemetery where “walkers turn in to readers as history is laid out at their feet.”
The Market Street Tap team won a $50 gift card from Treasure Hunt sponsor Altra Federal Credit Union plus a $50 gift card from Steamboat Days for wearing their festival button.
Additional teams that appeared at the site after Market Street were Jerome Christenson, Richard Frahm, and Mary and Paul Wildenborg. All teams were given a chance to win either Hurry Back Productions tickets for a show next season or tickets for a Winona Tour Boat Cruise. All teams went home happy.
