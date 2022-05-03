Winona Steamboat Days will start a little earlier this year with an evening of wine and beer tasting on Saturday, May 7. To kick off the 75th Annual Steamboat Days the organizing committee and Past Harbormasters are hosting Sip and Celebrate at the Winona American Legion. The two hour event will also include a silent auction with over 30 gift baskets valued at $75 or more.
Feature items include a Kid Ride on GT Coupe donated by Dave Jensen Farmers Insurance, Voyageur Heritage Canoe Paddles donated by Sanborn Canoe, a Mixx Table donated by Anova with a retail value of $2,500 and two chainsaw sculptures sponsored by Dave Keller.
Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at the Hy-Vee Service Counter in Winona. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf and Winona Steamboat Days free events such as the MEGA Jump BMX Bike Show and All Stars Stunt Dog Shows.
Go to WinonaSteamboatDays.com to sign up for updates on the May 7 Sip and Celebrate Wine and Beer Tasting and Silent Auction and other events for the 75th Annual Winona Steamboat Days 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.