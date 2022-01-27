Today Minnesota State Representative Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) announced he is seeking the Republican endorsement for the Senate seat being vacated by Senator Mike Goggin of Red Wing. “I am humbled by the overwhelming support from constituents, having received two-thirds of votes in House District 21B last election. Many citizens throughout our Senate district have encouraged me to take this important step,” said Drazkowski.
Rep. Drazkowski commented, “Senator Goggin has done a superb job representing the people of our Senate district. He and I have developed a strong friendship and worked very closely in both legislative and campaign work over the past five years. I wish him the best on his next adventure.”
Looking to the campaign ahead, Drazkowski will draw a clear contrast with Minnesota Democrats. “The anti-freedom policies of Tim Walz and Joe Biden have seized our civil liberties, burned our cities, disrespected the police and the rule of law, and severely threatened the economic well-being of our families. Our campaign will promote a people-centered agenda that restores freedom, honors the rule of law, and strengthens families and citizens – instead of growing government.”
Drazkowski will bring proven and reliable conservative leadership to our Senate district. His rural values of hard work, honesty, common sense and personal responsibility will continue to guide his campaign and legislative work.
Elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2007, Drazkowski has won eight consecutive elections to the Minnesota House and one state Senate primary election. He has served as chair of the House Property Tax Committee for four years and is the leader of the New House Republican Caucus. Prior to that he served as an assistant minority leader in the House Republican Caucus.
Representative Drazkowski can be contacted at steve@draz.com or 651-564-0638. His campaign website is draz.com.
