If you haven’t already, now is a good time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against the flu.
Flu vaccination is available on a walk-in basis from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
The clinic will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.
Even if you feel strong enough to withstand the flu, those you’ll be mingling with might not. Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and, at times, can even lead to death. Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
•Fever or feeling feverish/chills (Not everyone with flu will have a fever).
•Cough.
•Sore throat.
•Runny or stuffy nose.
•Muscle or body aches.
•Headaches.
•Fatigue (tiredness).
•Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Regular dose flu vaccine is available for those six months and older, Flublok is available for people age 50 and older, and high dose vaccine is available for those age 65 or older.
Before coming to the walk-in vaccination clinic, remember to bring insurance information if you have it, and wear clothing that allows the upper arm to be quickly and easily accessible. There may be a wait depending on other patients and the number of people seeking the vaccine. Masking is required at Winona Health.
During road construction, you can always get to Winona Health via Parks Avenue at Highway 61 near the YMCA.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment with a primary care provider at Winona Health, call 507-454-3650. If you’re looking for a provider, visit winonahealth.org, and click “Find a Provider.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.