The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be conducting a storm cleanup effort at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau.
Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge was impacted by a derecho that swept through the area on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, leaving significant damage. Staff anticipate cleanup efforts to begin Monday, January 31. The focus will involve clearing woody debris that remains along or across the refuge trails, road sides and right-of-ways. The effort will include the use of multiple pieces of heavy equipment in addition to a chainsaw crew. Woody debris will be piled and burned. While crews are working, portions of the refuge’s roads/trails will be temporarily closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic to ensure the safety of both the public and work crews. The refuge will keep the public aware of closures through press releases/Facebook. We encourage our visitors to check our Facebook Page for daily updates of what areas of the refuge are closed.
The mission of the National Wildlife Refuge System is to administer a national network of lands and waters for the conservation, management, and where appropriate, restoration of the fish, wildlife, and plant resources and their habitats within the United States for the benefit of present and future generations of Americans. Please visit the Trempealeau National Wildlife and Refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau/.
