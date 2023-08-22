Storm Sporting Events recently donated $6,000 to Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC). The funds presented to HVMHC were raised through the organization's series of trail races, called The Storm Trail Race Series. The series is made up of four different trail running and biking events held throughout the year and throughout the Winona area. The most recent event, Storm the Farm held in July at Briggs Outdoors, was the main source of the donation presented. These funds will be used to help support the mental health needs of the youth in the Winona and surrounding areas.
Storm Sporting Events, established in 2019, is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote health and wellness while raising awareness for youth mental health through inclusive events for all ages. The organization's goal is to raise funds for programs and scholarships dedicated to providing essential services in youth mental healthcare. Since its inception, the organization has donated over $31,000 to help fund youth mental health programs at HVMHC, and Family and Children's Center. It has also donated to Solomon's Song and the Mini-Donut Foundation for their organizations' work with youth suicide prevention. To learn more about Storm Sporting Events, please visit www.stormsportingevents.org.
