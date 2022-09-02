The final “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona” takes place on Monday, September 12, at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, and is sponsored by the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the history center.
As we continue to tell the stories that have shaped Winona, we feature Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) which has been serving refugees and immigrants in Winona County and the surrounding area since 1990. Hear the personal and inspirational stories of immigrants who have chosen to call Winona home.
As admission is free but limited, please call the history center at 507-454-2723 to reserve a spot. The Sandbar Storytelling Festival Board looks forward to showcasing additional business stories in future years.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.