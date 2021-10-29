On Saturday, October 23, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center hosted the National RX Drug Take Back Day event, a day for cleaning out medicine cabinets and bringing any unused pills to a secure collection site for proper disposal. The proper disposal of medicines is simple, yet an important step in preventing possible substance misuse in the community. Thirty-two community members participated in the drive-through event and 70 percent indicated it was their first time using the service. This was the 13th event Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) has organized with community partners. Nearly 100 pounds of pharmaceutical waste was collected at the event. The Winona County ASAP Board would like to thank Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center and staff for hosting and volunteering at the event! ASAP is also thankful for the 12 students from Winona Senior High School and Cotter High School who volunteered their time on Saturday to provide a great event and service in the community. We also thank the Winona County Sheriff’s Office SOAR Team for serving and protecting. All of these volunteers made an impact!
Latest News
- WAPS grapples with substitute teacher shortage
- Hunters can help keep CWD in check this season
- Cotter girls XC takes 2nd in section, heads for state
- Flippin' for Books early literacy kits at Winona Public Library
- WSU hosts Game Day Experience for tilt with Upper Iowa
- Winona Health honored at UCare’s Salute to Excellence
- Student leaders help reduce unused RX drugs in community
- 4-H member honored by Winona Kiwanis Sunrisers
Most Popular
Articles
- Council told manager he could resign
- Winona’s split vote on welcoming refugees
- Police Blotter
- A riverboat resurgence in Winona
- Police Blotter
- Evangelisto crowned 75th Miss Winona
- Winona to begin new comp. plan
- Winona’s restaurant scene has transformed
- Alleged drug dealer arrested in Winona bust
- Tar spot: New disease impacts corn crops
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.