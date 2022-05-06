Students address vaping concerns at capitol

Middle and high school students from Winona and Martin counties recently met with their elected officials along with other legislators who are passionate about helping students and preventing substance misuse. The Day at the Capitol was held on April 27 for students to take the stage and talk about the vaping-related issues they see in their schools/communities and present solutions to their legislators – including a state level ban on flavored tobacco products and increased funding for tobacco prevention work.
Officials in attendance were Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona County; Senator Julie Rosen, of Martin County, Senator Andrew Mathews, of Sherburne County, and Representative Dave Baker, of Kandiyohi County. Thank you, Senator Miller and others.
Special credit to Christie Ransom, president of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce for organizing the event. In addition to meeting with legislators, students also participated in a Capitol Tour and received lunch in the Capitol Cafe.
