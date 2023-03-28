Last week, 37 middle and high school students from Winona went to the state capitol and met with their elected officials during Minnesotans for Smoke-Free Generation (MSFG) Day at the Capitol. The event was held on March 14 to educate legislators on tobacco-related bills that would end the sale of flavored products, remove barriers to cessation services, and provide funding for prevention and treatment.
On that day, students heard from MSFG leaders, toured the Capitol Building, and shared their experiences during meetings with Rep. Gene Pelowski and Sen. Jeremy Miller. Both legislators expressed strong support for tobacco prevention and treatment, but Sen. Miller shared hesitation with restricting flavors.
Winona Middle School and Winona Senior High School students responded by sharing their concerns about vaping in school bathrooms, about how friends have become addicted, and how tobacco companies target youth with flavors.
One student added that their family member owns a business and found that flavored tobacco makes up a smaller percentage of sales so ending flavor sales would not be a big impact. In addition, more than two dozen Minnesota cities already ban or restrict sales of flavored tobacco products.
Another student whose family receives Medicaid shared the challenge of not having cessation or quit services covered and asked for support on a bill that would add these services to Medicaid coverage.
Winona Senior High School teacher and National Honors Society advisor Ms. Sarah Dixen attended along with ASAP leaders.
Winona County ASAP supports youth leadership opportunities and leads local tobacco prevention efforts. Join us in our work, and contact your state legislator today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.