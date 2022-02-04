CFC spelling bee folder

From left, runner-up Zoe Tepovich and champion Kaden Busser were presented trophies by C-FC National Honor Society member Karter Domine.

The Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) Parent Teacher Organization Spelling Bee was held on January 28, 2022, in the James Granum Auditorium. Twenty-eight students from grades 3-6 competed through many rounds of difficult words. The bee was judged by C-FC School Board member Larry Cyrus and C-FC National Honor Society member Karter Domine. Mr. Stoppelmoor announced the event. Kaden Busser won the bee and Zoe Tepovich was runner-up. Both Kaden and Zoe will be eligible to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee on February 10, virtually. Congratulations and good luck, C-FC Spellers.