Spelling Bee Champions 2022

Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) students Zoe Tepovich (left)and Kaden Busser (right) competed in the Regional Spelling Bee on February 19, 2022. The bee was conducted virtually and featured La Crosse Radio’s Brad Williams as the announcer. Both C-FC students were eliminated in round three. There were only seven spellers left starting round four. We are very proud of Zoe and Kaden and hope that both students will participate in the C-FC PTO Spelling Bee in January 2023. It is a great day to be a Pirate!