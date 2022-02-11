From: Winona County Health and Human Services
Throughout the pandemic, researchers have studied how COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines impact pregnancy and fertility. The studies show vaccines are safe for mother and fetus, while COVID-19 infection is dangerous to both. One of the most recent studies which confirms vaccines are safe for pregnant women is from January 7, 2022, from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The study of 46,079 pregnant women in the U.S. with live births in 2021 concludes that COVID-19 vaccination is safe. The study also finds that illness with symptomatic COVID-19 during pregnancy increases severe illness and hospitalization compared to nonpregnant women.
The results of this study of live births shows pregnancy outcomes from eight health care organizations in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin. The researchers report on two pregnancy outcomes after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. The first is the risk for premature birth, which is defined as birth earlier than 37 weeks from conception. The second outcome is the risk of being small-for-gestational-age (SGA) at birth, which means being born smaller or less developed for the number of weeks of pregnancy.
The report describes 10,064 pregnant women who received one or more COVID-19 vaccine doses during pregnancy; nearly all were vaccinated during the second or third trimester. The results show COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was not associated with preterm birth or SGA. Results consistently show no increased risk to pregnancy from the COVID-19 vaccines, compared with the risk among unvaccinated pregnant women.
However, the study reports that women with symptomatic COVID-19 during pregnancy are two times more likely to experience intensive care unit admission, invasive ventilation, and need for a heart-lung by-pass machine. Women who have symptomatic COVID-19 and are pregnant are at 70 percent increased risk for death, compared with nonpregnant women with symptomatic infections.
The study title is “Receipt of COVID-19 Vaccine During Pregnancy and Preterm or Small-for-Gestational-Age at Birth — Eight Integrated Health Care Organizations, United States, December 15, 2020–July 22, 2021.” The full report is available at www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7101e1.htm?s_cid=mm7101e1_x or tinyurl.com/2p9bf7j4.
