The new school year has begun but there still is a need for school supplies for children in Winona County. Join Bluff View Estates on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as they “stuff the bus” for Ready Set School! The most needed supplies at this time are composition notebooks, wide-ruled notebooks, college-ruled notebooks, plastic folders, markers and more! Bluff View Estates is conveniently located at 825 Menard Road in Winona near area shopping to purchase these items. All who donate will receive a sweet treat along with a chance to win a variety of door prizes.
Ready Set School works to ensure Winona County children have basic school supplies for school. Look for the bus on Saturday, September 24. For more information call Preston at 507-703-6300.
