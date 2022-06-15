Successful opening weekend at Reads Landing Museum

It was a successful opening weekend at Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum. Visitors relished in making rolled beeswax candles. All ages enjoyed the experience. Candle making was sponsored by Susan Grelling of Bella Vue at Pepin Heights, a nature sanctuary for bees, birds and butterflies. For those who missed the activity, beeswax candle-making kits are available for purchase at the museum.
Diane Franke offered hands-on involvement of the art of weaving on the rug loom.
One visitor remarked that his mother taught at Reads Landing School. He asked if there was any record of it. After a volunteer researched, the school district records were found and had recorded that his mother was hired September 19, 1944, for a monthly salary of $144.60. He was elated.
There are some records of Wabasha County school districts. The most detailed are of Reads Landing School. Wabasha County Historical Society receives requests for Wabasha County History and genealogy of former residents. Volunteers research and are able to assist with information.
The Reads Landing School Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m. until mid-October.
Visit www.wabashacountyhistory.org and like Wabasha County Historical Society on Facebook.
