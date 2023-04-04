Fools Five Road Race and auction this year are excited to announce that the organization has raised more than $90,000 for cancer research.
For the local cancer support group, more than $37,000 was raised. These funds are used to offset medical and personal expenses, while people are going through cancer treatment.
Despite a snowy start to the day, more than 1,200 runners took to the streets of Lewiston, running and walking to support family, friends, and all those affected by cancer.
“What an amazing day! We are so thankful for our community and our runners.” said Judy Hovelson, co-race director.
Added co-race director Dan Goss, “How inspiring to have so many people show up despite the cold, snowy start of the day. And just on cue, the sun came out in time for the race.”
To start off the race, speakers Crystal Eide and Lisa Hoover (Mundt) shared their stories of how cancer has affected their families and how organizations such as Fools Five and the support group have been helpful to them.
Next year’s live auction is Friday, April 5, 2024, and the race is Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Fools Five Road Race, Minnesota’s oldest road race for cancer research, has brought people from around the world to Lewiston to raise funds for cancer research. Noted past runners/guest speakers have been Dick Beardsley, Garry Bjorklund, Carrie Tollefson, Alberto Salazar, Tony Schiller, Sarah Thorsett (Renk), Frank Shorter, Priscilla Welch, and Kenechi Udeze. In total, over $2.4 million has been donated to Gundersen Medical Foundation, in La Crosse, Wis., and Eagles Cancer Telethon, in Rochester, Minn., which donates to the Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute for Cancer Research, and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.
