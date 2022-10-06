The Minnesota Retailers Association is pleased to recognize Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln with its Best Place To Work award as part of the 2022-2023 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program.
“When you walk in the door of Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln, you instantly know why people love working there,” said Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association president. “Mike and Andy make it their mission to have employees feel valued, recognized, and supported. The team at Sugar Loaf Ford has been working together for many years, and it is evident the dealership is as much of a family as anything else. At Sugar Loaf Ford, people come first, and it’s our honor to recognize them as a Best Place To Work.”
“It is a serious honor to accept this award,” said Mike Puetz. “We are humbled and beyond proud. Our team is our family, and our organization is only as good as the employees that make things happen each day. Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln is focused on a great customer experience. We believe that if our employees are happy working here, they will in turn treat our customers in the best way possible. As a result, our customers will be with us for a long time, and we are grateful to serve them. For over 45 years, this has been our mission and our guiding principle. We are blessed by our employees, and this award is because of them.”
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln was nominated by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and is the sole recipient of the Minnesota’s Retail Champions Best Place To Work award. Ten other organizations will be recognized in other categories such as Retail Manager of the Year, Social Responsibility, Customer Experience, Advocate of the Year, Building Community Through Retail, Partner of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Special Achievement, and Retailer of the Year.
Mike and Andy Puetz will accept the award during the Retail Rally event on Thursday, October 6, 2022, beginning at 2 p.m. in Golden Valley, Minn. The event features practical, game-changing, cutting-edge retail innovation strategies and ideas. Retail Rally event information can be found at www.retailrally.com.
