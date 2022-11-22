If you believe in the Second Amendment and support shooting sports and youth trap shooting teams, then you are invited to attend the Sugarloaf Friends of the NRA annual fundraiser on behalf of the NRA Foundation. The NRA Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity of the NRA.
The Sugarloaf Friends of the NRA Fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Winona Elks Lodge, 4540 North Service Drive, Winona. Doors will open at 3 pm. Proceeds benefit shooting sports programs in our communities.
Individual tickets are $50, or attendees may purchase an $800 reserved table, which includes eight event tickets, eight meal tickets, 16 bucket raffle strips (a $20 value each), and one table gun. Table gun choices are a Taurus GX4.9mm Luger or a Mossberg Patriot synthetic cerakote 6.5 Creedmoor. A $6,000 table includes the event tickets, meal tickets, bucket raffle strips, and eight table gun choices.
To purchase tickets and get information on table options, contact Jeff Dornbusch at 507-312-5469 or Jared Kuehl at 507-429-5576.
Celebrate a legacy of shooting sports traditions by attending the local fundraiser. Join champions of the Second Amendment for dinner, games, auctions, and fun with a chance to win NRA guns, gear, décor, and collectibles.
More information regarding this event can be found at FriendsofNRA.org/events.
