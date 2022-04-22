On April 19 at 4 p.m. Winona County Dive Rescue Team Leader Mitchel Auman and Sheriff Ron Ganrude met with the Grace Lutheran Sunday School kids in Peterson, Minn. The Sunday school students had collected $350 which they donated to the Dive Team. The kids had a show and tell session with Mitchel while the sheriff spoke with several parents/church members. The donation will be used to replace an old air tank.