This year’s Think Pink Color Fun Run builds on last year’s inaugural event with more activities, including activities for families with children.
The untimed 5K (3.3 mile) fun run/walk will be Saturday, October 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The run/walk will begin and end on the Winona Health campus near Lake Winona where there will be activities and fun for friends and families: bounce houses, music, mascot relay race, hair chalk and face painting, cotton candy and more.
The Color Fun Run benefits local people undergoing treatment for breast cancer through the Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund. The event also focuses on appreciating all the caregivers, family members and friends, who are affected by a loved one’s cancer diagnosis.
Winona community member and Winona State University student, Mikaela Mohr, who was crowned Miss Winona 2022, launched this event with the Winona Health Foundation in 2021 and is again championing the event in its second year.
The Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund supports local people who have breast cancer by providing financial assistance for treatment-related needs outside those typically covered by insurance.
Those interested in signing up or learning more may visit www.runsignup.com/THINKPINKWinona.
