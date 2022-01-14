A surprise 100th birthday visit was celebrated on Wednesday, January 12, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona for LeRoy Woychik, a World War II veteran. Three of the Arcadia American Legion Post 17, Tickfer Erickson Commander Carl Bisek, Todd Fetsch, and Albert Woychik Jr., LeRoy’s brother, all attended to congratulate their fellow veteran and salute him.
Also, 15 of the Winona American Legion Post 9 veterans came to celebrate and salute LeRoy, along with Commander David Graves. They awarded him with the Minnesota Honorary Legion Member Post 9, the United States flag, properly folded, wall plaque with the words “Proud Veteran” on it, a certificate of appreciation and a birthday cake.
LeRoy was overwhelmed with appreciation and gratitude. He stood up and saluted and thanked all the veterans. It was definitely one of the greatest of his experiences. Many war stories were shared. LeRoy was in the 11th Armored Division of the Army, serving under General Patton, which he is extremely proud of. His division was involved in liberating Mauthausen and Gusen concentration camps. From LeRoy’s family, thank you all for making his 100th birthday the best ever!
