The annual Take Back the Night is taking place on Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. in the SLC Atrium on the Winona State University (WSU) campus. Take Back the Night is an event that recognizes victims and survivors of sexual violence. The event will include speakers, musicians, and a march. It is organized and sponsored by WSU’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program and by the Advocacy Center of Winona.