On September 2, 2023, at 7 p.m., join us for the last Saturday night program at Merrick State Park in the Nature Center. The Sustainable Safari holds great pride in ensuring that you will receive an education on the challenges humans have created for all inhabitants on planet Earth, while offering the opportunity to be part of the solution. Bob will energize and educate you with his live animals and talk about the challenges we all face today. He will inspire you to think about saving wild animals from extinction and help make the planet much healthier for all living species. To find out more about what this program will be like, please visit SustainableSafari.com. Come early for the best seat.
Due to the live animals in the program, no pets are permitted at the show. A current Wisconsin park sticker is required per vehicle. The program will be held rain or shine; however, it will be canceled if there is lightning in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.