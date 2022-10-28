The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will offer a coach bus tour to view the fall migration and changing colors of the Upper Mississippi River from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. This will be the first offering of the tour since 2019, so reserve your seats early.
Participants will have the opportunity to view migrating tundra swans and other waterfowl up close on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge (Refuge). The trip will also include a stop at a Refuge Visitor Center on Brice Prairie, Wis.
The bus tour will leave from Winona, making stops at Brice Prairie and Stoddard, Wis., and Brownsville, Minn. Retired La Crosse District Refuge Manager Jim Nissen will be on board to provide interpretation and answer questions. Binoculars, spotting scopes, and brochures will be provided for the day.
There is limited seating, and reservations are required. Cost is $35 per person, which includes a box lunch. There will be no refunds issued after the registration deadline, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Participants should dress for the weather, as it can be wet, cold, and windy.
You are encouraged to make your reservation and pay online by visiting https://friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org/swan-watch-2022, which will give you instant confirmation of your reservation.
If you prefer to make your reservation by phone or email, contact Mary Stefanski at mary_stefanski@fws.gov, or at 507-494-6229; please leave a message if she is unavailable when you call. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters and Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
