Saint Mary’s University’s (SMU) Anna Swanson entered last Saturday’s javelin competition as the defending conference champion — and exited with her title as the reigning queen of the javelin intact.
Swanson, who came into the championships ranked number six in the country in the javelin, breezed to her second straight conference crown, uncorking a toss of 41.10 meters to easily outdistance runner-up Bryana Leverentz, who was second with 39.73 meters.
And Swanson wasn’t the only Cardinal putting on a show for the home crowd Saturday afternoon.
Sean Curran and Frankie Bakalars headed into Saturday’s competition among the top five in the conference in the hammer throw — and left as number one and number three, respectively.
Curran unloaded a throw of career-best throw of 54.83 meters in claiming his first conference crown, while Bakalars closed out his collegiate career with a third-place, All-MIAC (Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) effort with a throw of 51.75.
Nathalie Freire — also competing in her final conference championships — matched Bakalars’ third-place effort, earning All-MIAC honors with a third-place performance in the pole vault with a vault of 3.20 meters. Earlier in the day, Freire delivered a throw of 29.45 meters to add a 13th-place effort in the javelin.
In other women’s field event finals on Saturday, Samantha Kubes placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 11.77 meters, Caroline Gearin delivered an eighth-place finish in the pole vault (3.05 meters), and Morgan Wallendal finished 13th in the shot put (10.68 meters)
The hammer wasn’t the only event of the day for Curran, who added a 14th-place finish (36.66 meters) in the discus to his conference championship in the hammer, while a quartet of SMU triple jumpers — Dan Cooper (10th, 12.80 meters), Charlie Frenzel (12th, 12.50), Brady Johnson (13th, 12.23), and Chris Bulwa (18th, 11.67) rounded out the Cardinal field event lineup.
Amanda Tuvey was the only individual runner to compete for the Cardinals on Saturday, placing 16th in the steeplechase with a time of 12:48.09 minutes. In the women’s relays, the SMU four-by-400 quartet of Gearin, Swanson, Sydney Klausler , and Abrianna Utgaard recorded a fourth-place time of 4:06.98, while Gearin, Utgaard, and Klausler teamed up with Freire to clock a time of 50.83 in finishing eighth.
In men’s relay action on Saturday, Oliver Adamson, Antonio Cisewski, Coleton Strupp, and Dan Cooper raced to an eighth-place showing in the four-by-100 with a time of 43.82, while Adamson joined Isaiah Brindamour, of Rollingstone, Chris Bulwa, and Brady Johnson to record a time of 3:27.60 to place ninth in the four-by-400.
