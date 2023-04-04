Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is taking orders for trees and shrubs for landowners in need for conservation purposes. Orders will be taken until sold out. Some species have limited availability. Distribution will be the end of April at the SWCD office in Lewiston.
These trees and shrubs are not landscape quality and are expected to be used for various conservation purposes, such as reforestation, farmstead shelterbelts, living snow fences, wildlife habitat, etc. They come as bare root, conservation quality, 25 per bundle. There is also a wildlife variety bundle available with five of each of these species — American arborvitae, white oak, black walnut, elderberry, and redosier dogwood.
The SWCD’s intent is not to compete with local private nurseries but to offer trees and shrubs at a quality and quantity not offered locally by others. If you are interested in ordering, please call 507-523-2171, ext. 3, to discuss availability of species. Order forms can be found on the SWCD website: www.winonaswcd.org/treesales.html. Cash or check payment is due in full with order.
