The Winona Symphony Orchestra is excited to host its most popular fundraising event, the Symphony Summer Social, on Sunday, August 28, 1-4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau. This event is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect and mingle with symphony musicians and board members in an intimate setting. Whether you come for the music, the wine, the company, or the view, you’re sure to experience an afternoon of tranquil, bucolic delight. Relax with a complimentary glass of wine and personal cheese board; enjoy performances by the region’s favorite classical artists; browse the distinctive selections of the Silent Auction. Come with your oldest friends and meet some kindred spirits!
Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online at www.winonasymphony.org or at the door during the event.
Founded in 1908 by eminent composer Carl Ruggles, the Winona Symphony Orchestra is the oldest arts organization in Southeast Minnesota. With a mission “To provide enriching encounters with classical music through professional performances and educational outreach”, WSO proudly features some of the area’s finest professional musicians under the direction of Dr. Erik Rohde, music professor at University of Northern Iowa and prominent violinist and conductor. The symphony is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For additional information, visit www.winonasymphony.org.
